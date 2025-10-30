Taylor Swift shares close bond with Travis Kelce’s mom

Global superstar Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce, are indeed reportedly said to have a good relationship.

The two most important women playing a significant role in Travis Kelce’s life share a natural bonding and mutual love, according to the US Weekly reports.

According to Us Weekly, the two most important women in the NFL star’s life share a natural connection and mutual admiration.

The insider, adding to the outlet claiming that the duo talked to each other all the time, said, “Travis fits right in with her family, and Taylor adores [his mom] Donna.”

“They make sure to see both sides as often as they can. They are super family-oriented, and they have always loved that about one another,” the source further continued.

Worth noting for the unknown Taylor Swift had various similarities with the NFL star’s mother.

For those unversed, the Lover hitmaker reportedly shares many similarities with the football player’s mother.

However, at the moment when Travis Kelce was asked whether there are any similar qualities between his 72-year-old mom and Taylor Swift during a GQ interview, he answered, “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room.”

The football player went beyond to commend both women’s exceptional courage and spirit, saying, “I saw my mother reach goals she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building,” noting that Swift has done “the same thing” by setting goals, exceeding expectations, and captivating the world.

On the other hand, the British royal family member Prince Harry made a unique appearance on the podcast Doesn’t Know, where he openly discussed his life in America on October 29.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, intriguingly has also touched on the ongoing dispute between US pop star Taylor Swift and English pop icon Charlie XCX in the podcast with Hasan Minhaj.