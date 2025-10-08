Taylor Swift shares rare insight from Travis Kelce proposal

More than a month after Taylor Swift and her longtime beau, Travis Kelce, announced their engagement, the pop megastar shared a rare insight from the NFL star’s proposal on the day they recorded a special episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast to announce her then-upcoming album, ‘Life of the Showgirl’.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who started dating in the summer of 2023, broke the long-anticipated news of their engagement on August 26, when she shared pictures from their dreamy proposal on Instagram and announced in the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

However, in her new interview, the Grammy winner has now revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end proposed to her after they recorded her episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast, which premiered on August 14 to launch the announcement of her 12th studio album, titled ‘Life of the Showgirl’, which dropped on October 3.

“I think for Travis, the podcast was just a distraction, sort of a ruse to keep me not looking out the windows of the house. There were blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house,” Swift revealed to the host Jimmy Fallon, on his late-night show.

“I was like, ‘He is so serious about this, and I really appreciate that.’ Afterwards, I realised, he’s walking around nervous about the podcast,” she continued. “He’s like, ‘My heart is racing, I know how much this means to you. I really want this to be what you hoped it would be.’ Because we’d been talking about doing a podcast and announcing the album.”

“But he was just like, ‘My heart is racing.’ And I’ve never seen this dude nervous. He was like, ‘Do you want to just go walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?’ I was like, ‘I’m always gonna want to do that,’” recalled the ‘Lover’ hitmaker.

“And then I realised exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous,” Swift concluded, adding that it was the ‘best possible case scenario’.