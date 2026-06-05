Taylor Swift has shared an adorable nostalgic childhood video alongside the release of her new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Toy Story 5, offering fans a personal glimpse into her long-standing connection with the beloved Pixar franchise.

Posting on Instagram shortly after the song’s release, Swift reflected on her lifelong admiration for the Toy Story series, revealing that she has been a fan since she was five years old.

The singer accompanied her message with a throwback video of herself as a young child wearing a cowgirl hat and boots, a playful nod to the character of Jessie.

In her caption, Swift wrote, “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift also thanked Pixar director Andrew Stanton for imagining her involvement in the project, as well as legendary composer Randy Newman for shaping the musical identity of the Toy Story universe. She praised her collaborator Jack Antonoff, noting that they wrote the song with admiration for the characters that shaped their childhoods.

“We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. “I Knew It, I Knew You” from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now,” she added.

Toy Story 5 will hit theaters on June 19.