Taylor Swift blooms during ‘Taykover’ of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

Taylor Swift was a vision in bloom during her ‘Taykover’ of ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ on October 8, Wednesday.

The 35-year-old star showcased a stunning $5,250 floral corseted set from Wiederhoeft, accessorized with a jeweled collar necklace by David Morris Jeweler and Aquazzura’s $1,570 metallic Ce Soir Sandal 105. She also proudly displayed her engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce.

This ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ appearance came just a day after the 14-time Grammy winner was seen enjoying a night out in New York City on October 7, Tuesday.

For dinner, Taylor Swift chose Miu Miu’s $2,350 pleated tartan miniskirt and carried Dior’s $3,450 Montaigne Avenue Top Handle Bag featuring gold hardware. Swift completed her look with Cartier’s love bracelet, delicate gold rings, a gold chain necklace with a drop pendant, and a signature red lip.

Swift’s Late Night appearance followed the October 3 release of her twelfth studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’. The album marks the reunion with pop hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, who previously collaborated with her on ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’.

In August, the pop icon and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, announced their engagement in a playful joint Instagram post, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Travis Kelce shared insights about listening to Taylor Swift’s new album while she was present during the October 8 episode of his podcast, New Heights, alongside his brother Jason Kelce. Jason, 37, inquired whether it felt strange to hear the music with the artist in the room.

Kelce acknowledged the unique experience but quickly adapted, saying, “It’s a different feel, for sure, but I got used to it real quick.” He emphasized the importance of appreciating her work, stating, “I just listen to it wholeheartedly, because it’s her creation.” Kelce added that it’s crucial for the artist to feel that their audience is open to their creative process.