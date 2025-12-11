Taylor Swift snaps back at critiques on her 'The Late Show' appearance

American singer Taylor Swift offered a direct response to those who suggest she should retreat from the spotlight during a Wednesday appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On December 10, the 35-year-old singer discussed career guidance, public scrutiny and the personal milestones that have shaped her year.

Swift commented on the people she turned to for advice, one of the qualities she values most for longevity. She further noted, “Career longevity, friendship longevity, longevity in their relationships”. “‘How do you keep a good thing going?’ I think there are certain corners of our society that really love that and look up to longevity”.

She accepted that some critics take a different view. “There are also corners that are like, ‘Give someone else a turn. Can’t you just go away so that we can talk about how good you were?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to’”.

The singer named Stevie Nicks, Max Martin and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, as the three people she relies on for advice, adding, “I can talk to him about any of this”.

She highlighted that year 2025 as “a good year,” noting that becoming engaged and reclaiming her master’s was an outcome she once considered unlikely. “I’m so grateful for both of those things happening”.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August with a joint Instagram post. Their relationship began after he attended one of her Eras Tour shows.