Taylor Swift spills how Travis Kelce changed her approach to relationships

Taylor Swift is sharing how dating Travis Kelce has changed her approach to relationships, especially while on tour.

In a new episode of her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, the 36-year-old singer admitted she had “always” struggled to balance love and life on the road but that all changed when she started dating Kelce.

“Relationships on tour has always been something I’ve really struggled with because it’s always felt like the tour was taking away from the relationship,” Taylor Swift shared.

She went on to confess, “Somehow, I was not able to do both and feel like I was nurturing both at the same time, even though I would try and try and try and try.”

However, fortunately, the dynamic changed with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end due to the similarities in their professions.

“We both have jobs where we go out in NFL stadiums, and we entertain people for three and a half hours. His with considerably more violence than mine — but he’s not in heels. But it’s our passion. We’ve been chasing this since we were little kids,” she gushed.

Swift further added, “Ultimately, we love cheering each other on. That’s rad.”

The lovebirds have supported one another during their concerts or games. Travis Kelce even joined Taylor Swift on stage, dressed in a tuxedo and a top hat, during her “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart” performance at her third show in London for her Eras Tour.