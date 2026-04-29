Taylor Swift is looking back at the teenage emotions that helped shape one of her most iconic songs.

The global pop star recently revealed that her hit track “Love Story” was written when she was just 17 years old and feeling frustrated with her parents. Speaking in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine, Swift shared that the inspiration came after she was not allowed to go on a date with an older boy.

“I was sitting in my bedroom, mad at my parents because they wouldn’t let me go on a date with a guy who was too old,” she said, reflecting on the moment that sparked the now-classic song.

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Taylor Swift, now 36, explained that the intensity of teenage emotions played a huge role in her early songwriting. She noted that when she wrote “Love Story,” it marked a turning point where she stopped worrying about how her music would be received and focused purely on what she loved creating.

“I think the first time I felt like, ‘I don’t care if people hate this because I love it so much,’ was when I wrote that song,” she shared.

She jokingly added, “And this is why you need to discipline your kids because they might write songs that go [to] No. 1.”

Taylor Swift famously dated actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who was nearly 10 years her senior, in 2010, writing the heartbreak anthem “All Too Well” about their painful split.