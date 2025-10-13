Taylor Swift spotted at Arrowhead Stadium rooting for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying a night out a Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., where she cheered on her fiancé, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Detroit Lions.

The pop star was seen in a private suite alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark, with the cameras capturing the pair laughing and chatting after Swift warmly greeted Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, who sported a shirt featuring his son’s jersey number.

Dressed casually in a black Chiefs jersey and sporting a stylish silver manicure, Swift’s presence added to the excitement of the evening. A self-proclaimed Swiftie, she previously joined Swift at one of Travis’s games in January.

Although Swift was absent from the following Monday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, she recently celebrated the release of her twelfth studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”, on October 3. In several tracks, including “The fate of Ophelia”, “Opalite”, “Eldest Daughter”, “W$ish Li$t”, “Wood”, and “Honey”.

Swift candidly expresses her romance with a 35-year-old NFL player.

In the provocative track “Wood”, Swift sings about being captivated by Kelce, with lyrics that include “It ain’t hard to see/ His love was the key/ That opened my thighs”. In a playful moment during Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Morning Mash Up”, she joked about her mother, Andrea Swift, not recognising the innuendos in the song, believing it to be about superstitions.

The music video for “The Fate of Ophelia”, released on Kelce’s birthday, features several hidden messages for her husband. Notably, Swift catches a football while singing, “pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes”, and enters a hotel room numbered 87, a nod to Kelce’s jersey number. A black and white photo of Kelce also appears in the video during a scene where Swift dances with fellow showgirls.

Travis recently celebrated his 36th birthday at the official release party for Swift’s new album, surrounded by family and friends, marking a joyful occasion for the couple.