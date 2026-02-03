Taylor Swift spotted at Grammys afterparty after skipping awards show

Taylor Swift has made a quiet but unexpected appearance on Grammys night, turning up at an afterparty hours after skipping the 2026 awards ceremony altogether.

The singer was spotted mingling with guests at a post-Grammys celebration on Sunday night, February 1, according to a short video shared on social media the following day.

In the clip, Swift can be seen sipping a cocktail and chatting casually with friends as music played in the background.

“Taylor Swift spotted at a Grammys after party,” the caption of the clip read.

For the low-key outing, the Fate of Ophelia singer wore a chic black top paired with her signature red lipstick. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces and styled her blonde hair straight and loose, opting for a relaxed look rather than a full red carpet moment. It remains unclear which afterparty Swift attended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swifties Chile FC (@tswifties.cl)

Taylor Swift did not appear at the main ceremony, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and her absence had already drawn attention earlier in the evening. The pop superstar was not nominated for any awards this year after her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, missed the eligibility cutoff for the 2026 Grammys.

The album was released more than a month after the August 30, 2025 deadline, making it ineligible for this year’s awards but eligible for consideration at the 2027 ceremony.

Taylor Swift has a total of 14 Grammys.