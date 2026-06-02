Taylor Swift steps into ‘Toy Story 5’ world with original new song

Taylor Swift is heading to the world of Toy Story!

The Grammy-winning singer is all set to lighten up the upcoming installment of iconic film with her mesmerizing vocals as she made a huge announcement on Monday, June 1.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Back to December singer shared that she has written and recorded an original song titled I Knew It, I Knew You for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated film Toy Story 5.

“It’s a Toy Story,” she wrote alongside promotional images connected to the film. “You knew it! My new original song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

The track marks Taylor Swift’s first new music release since her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl and reunites her with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The announcement followed days of speculation from fans after mysterious billboards featuring the letters “TS” and fluffy white clouds appeared in several cities around the world. A countdown also appeared on Swift’s official website, showing Jessie, one of the beloved Toy Story characters, dancing against a sky-themed backdrop.

Taylor Swift revealed that she wrote the song shortly after watching an early version of the film, saying she immediately connected with the story and characters.

The singer also released artwork for three collector’s edition CD versions of the track, including standard, piano and acoustic editions. Each version features exclusive Toy Story 5-inspired artwork and will be available for a limited time through her official website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton praised Swift’s contribution, saying her understanding of the film’s emotional themes made the collaboration feel natural.

Disney has also revealed that musician Bad Bunny will make a voice cameo in the film.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 19, while Swift’s new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, will be released on June 5.