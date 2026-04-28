Taylor Swift turned heads in New York City as she stepped out for a low-key dinner, effortlessly blending elegance with playful style.

The singer was spotted wearing a $325 blue-and-white striped dress by Staud, featuring a fitted bodice, square neckline, and a full skirt that fell just below the knee. She paired the look with striking red strappy heels by Christian Louboutin and carried a small yellow Lady Dior bag, giving her outfit a whimsical, almost storybook-inspired feel.

Swift was joined by her father, Scott Swift, along with close friends including Ashley Avignone, longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, and actor Jerrod Carmichael. The group dined at The Jane Hotel in the West Village, keeping the outing intimate and relaxed.

The appearance comes amid growing buzz around Swift’s personal life. Reports suggest that she and fiancé Travis Kelce have begun planning their wedding, with invitations already hinting at a New York ceremony. While details about the venue remain under wraps, speculation points to a large-scale setting to accommodate an extensive guest list.

Earlier rumors that the couple would marry in Rhode Island were dismissed, and no official date has been confirmed publicly. Taylor Swift has previously shared that she envisions a celebration that includes all her friends and family, suggesting a joyful and inclusive event rather than an exclusive gathering.