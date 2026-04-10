Taylor Swift stuns in bridal-inspired street look with signature red lip

Taylor Swift is once again proving her fashion influence, stepping out in New York City with a look that subtly nodded to bridal style while maintaining her signature pop star edge.

The 36-year-old singer was photographed on April 8 alongside friends Ashley Avignone and Jerrod Carmichael, wearing an understated yet striking ensemble. Swift paired a black spaghetti-strap top with a champagne-toned satin skirt, layering the outfit with a sleek black coat. The neutral palette and fluid silhouette gave the appearance a soft, bridal-inspired elegance.

She completed the look with black sandal heels and a structured Dior handbag, while her jewelry added a delicate sparkle. The accessories included layered gold necklaces that complemented the outfit’s simplicity.

While the outfit leaned minimalist, Swift’s beauty look remained bold and unmistakably hers. She styled her hair in a softly structured updo with bangs and wore her signature bright red lipstick, creating a striking contrast against the muted tones of her clothing.

Her outfit was overall minimalistic, yet her glam was anything but as it consisted of a banged updo and, of course, her signature red lip in a bright ruby shade.

More recently, Swift returned to the spotlight at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, where she wore a seafoam green corset ensemble and opted for a softer coral lip.