Taylor Swift stuns in golden gown at Este Haim’s New Year’s Eve wedding

Taylor Swift is exuding glamour in gold ensemble!

The Lover singer turned heads as she attended her close friend Este Haim’s New Year’s Eve wedding in California.

She arrived in a dazzling gold ensemble that instantly became one of the night’s most talked-about looks.

Taylor Swift sparkled in a shimmering gold sequin gown featuring a scoop neckline and a flowy pleated skirt, giving off glamorous mirrorball energy.

Swift completed her ethereal look with a tan shawl draped around her arms, a matching handbag and statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a romantic updo, adding an elegant touch to her overall look.

She was also spotted mingling with music icon Stevie Nicks, who stayed true to her signature style in an all-black outfit.

In the photos, shared online, Swift could be seen walking arm in arm with Nicks at the event.

Este Haim, the eldest of the Haim sisters, tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin and later shared details of her wedding journey with Vogue.

Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters – who have been friends for over a decade – collaborated on the songs No Body, No Crime and Gasoline. They even joined Swift on her Eras Tour as an opening act.