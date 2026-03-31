Taylor Swift sued over 'The Life of a Showgirl' album

Taylor Swift sued for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

According to the latest report by The Hollywood Reporter, a Las Vegas-based writer and TV host filed a lawsuit accusing the ‘August’ singer of knowingly dismissing her claim to a similar title as Taylor’s latest LP.

On Monday, in California federal court, Maren Wade took legal action against Taylor for her trademark infringement, false designation and unfair competition over the title of her latest album. Swift owned the trademark to “Confessions of a Showgirl”.

Maren requested a court order to refrain Taylor from using the title of her 12th studio album, which was released in October 2025, while also seeking unspecified damages from UMG Recordings and the pop star.

Wade’s lawyer further told the outlet, “A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along”.

Maren, who is a columnist for Las Vegas Weekly, started column writing in 2014 with the title “Confessions of a Showgirl,” in which she shares her experience in the entertainment industry.

This later expanded into a podcast and live show featuring pop and jazz music. Under her trademark comes theatrical productions, live stage performances, TV, and many more. Maren also claimed in the lawsuit that Taylor ignored her trademark.

The complaint further read, “They did not do so quietly. Within weeks, the designation was affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags, and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels, all directed at the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating.