Taylor Swift surprises Sombr with scented handwritten letter and special gift

Sombr is living every Swifties dream!

The 20-year-old rising star hasn’t recovered from Taylor Swift’s shoutout, and now she has surprised him again.

Taking to X account, Sombr shared a video of himself where he revealed that the Lover singer has sent him a handwritten letter.

“Taylor Swift wrote me a handwritten letter. It smells so good.. She wrote my name like this—And notice any new jewelry?” the singer dressed in a white shirt and jeans said I the video.

He further added in the caption, “I love Taylor Swift forever it is the nicest message i’ve read ever.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Fans on social media were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section, gushing over Taylor Swift sweet gesture.

“At first I thought , that’s so weird sniffing the letter but then …… your so real for sniffing the letter,” one wrote.

While another added, “the things I would do for a scented tayletter.”

“Taylor’s words always hit deep. She has such a way with messages that resonate,” the third added.

Earlier to this, Taylor Swift gave a huge shoutout to Sombr’s music during an interview promoting her new 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During her appearance on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup, the London Boy hitmaker shared, “Sabrina Carpenter’s one of my favorite artists. But you also look around, and you’re like, ‘Tate McRae is amazing. Sombr is amazing.’”