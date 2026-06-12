Taylor Swift tears up in emotional 21-minute Hall of Fame speech

Taylor Swift left her family and fans emotional as she broke down in tears during her acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony, held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday night.

Before her acceptance speech, which occurred just past midnight, rising artist Sombr paid tribute to Swift with a performance of her songs “Cardigan” and “Dear John.”

During her 21-minute-long speech, the singer – who was inducted as part of the 2026 class – reflected on her 23-year journey in music, thanking her family, collaborators and mentors for supporting her rise from a young aspiring songwriter to one of the most influential artists of her generation.

“It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life,” said Swift. “But it couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world. But after making obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their teen daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City.”

#TaylorSwift tears up while thanking her family for “uprooting their entire lives” to Nashville to support her music career. Swift, 36, is now the youngest artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/OEGwzHi0yi — Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2026

“And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You’re the reason I’m here tonight,” she added.

The emotional moment came as Swift appeared visibly moved while speaking about her family’s role in her success, drawing applause from the audience.

During the event, Taylor Swift was seated with her fiancé Travis Kelce, as well as her mother Andrea Swift and mother-in-law Donna Kelce. Spielberg also joined their table, highlighting the star-studded nature of the evening.