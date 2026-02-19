Taylor Swift to reunite with ex Harry Styles at Brit Awards?

Speculation is mounting that Taylor Swift could make a surprise appearance at this year’s Brit Awards, sparking excitement among fans and raising the possibility of a high-profile encounter with former boyfriend Harry Styles.

Industry chatter intensified this week after reports that Swift quietly arrived in the UK with a sizeable entourage and is expected to travel to Manchester, where the ceremony will take place. While organizers have not confirmed her attendance, the timing of her visit has fueled rumors she may appear at the event.

Swift previously received the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards in 2021 and has long expressed admiration for the ceremony.

“Brits bosses are trying to keep everything under lock and key, but it feels too much like a coincidence that Taylor is secretly in the UK at the exact time of the Brits,” an insider told The Sun.

The source added, “The fact her team are all heading home the Monday after the ceremony is fishy. Manchester is an amazing city, but Taylor wouldn’t just be coming to look at the cathedral and the Etihad, would she?”

Taylor Swift’s potential appearance has also sparked curiosity about whether she could cross paths with Styles, who remains one of Britain’s most prominent pop stars and a regular presence at major UK music events.

The pair dated briefly in 2012 and have since moved on.