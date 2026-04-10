Taylor Swift to say ‘I Do’ in NYC on her favorite holiday weekend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly preparing to tie the knot this summer, with new details suggesting the couple has chosen New York City as the setting for their highly anticipated wedding.

According to reports, save-the-date invitations have already been sent out, revealing a planned ceremony on July 3 in the Big Apple. The timing is notable, as the holiday weekend aligns with Swift’s well-known love for Independence Day celebrations.

The reported New York venue comes as a surprise to fans who had speculated the couple might opt for a more private setting in Rhode Island, where Swift owns a sprawling estate. However, earlier indications suggested the pair were considering a larger, more elaborate celebration capable of hosting an extensive guest list.

New York City holds deep personal and professional significance for Swift. The singer has long maintained a presence in the city, particularly in the Tribeca neighborhood, where she owns multiple properties.

If confirmed, the couple would join a long list of high-profile celebrities who have chosen New York as their wedding destination. Over the years, stars from across the entertainment industry have opted for the city including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, announced their engagement in August 2025 after first being linked romantically in 2023. Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding details.