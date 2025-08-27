Taylor Swift's old interview resurfaces after announcing Travis Kelce engagement; What did she say?

As Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, finally announced their long-anticipated engagement, an old interview of the megastar has since gone viral.

For the unversed, power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, after two years of dating. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pop star wrote in the caption of the five-slide carousel post, featuring her engagement pictures with Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Since Swift broke the news last evening, an old interview clip of the Grammy-winner, manifesting her marriage timeline, has resurfaced on the internet.

In the interview, probably taped long before the ‘Lover’ hitmaker became a household name with her music, a seemingly teenage Swift affirmed that she won’t get married anytime before she turns 35.

“My music is where I’m always gonna be personal. I don’t hold anything back in that category,” she can be heard saying in a now-viral video, before the host pointed out at her mother, Andre Swift, sitting off-camera, and playfully asked, “So we’re not gonna find out until you’re married, and your mom’s here, so Mom? Not allowed to get married until she’s 35?”

To which, Swift replied, “No, it’s gonna be late. Late in life.”

