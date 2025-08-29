Taylor Swift's engagement ring increases demand for rare stone

Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement has reportedly caused a surge in the demand for the ‘exceptionally rare’ stone, as Travis Kelce’s antique ring for pop megastar made its public debut.

Ever since Grammy winner Taylor Swift broke the news of her engagement with Travis Kelce, in an Instagram post, featuring the pictures from their dreamy proposal and of her stunning ring from the NFL star, the demand for the antique old-mine cut has skyrocketed, revealed jeweller and gemologist Ali Galgano to a foreign publication.

According to Galgano, a New York and Greenwich, CT-based jeweller, the announcement instantly ignited a new trend among the people, increasing the demand for a rectangular-cut diamond with antique references.

“Antique cuts also command a premium over modern equivalents, and demand will likely skyrocket in the wake of Taylor’s engagement,” she said. “In fact, within 24 hours of the news breaking, I received hundreds of messages from clients asking about antique cushions.”

While she estimates the singer’s ring to be anywhere between 7 to 9 carats, she also maintained that the old-mine cuts of this size are ‘exceptionally rare’.

“They were cut by hand for candlelight rather than electric light, long before modern symmetry standards, which means no two are alike. Instead of the sharp brilliance of modern cuts, they give off a softer, more romantic glow — and that uniqueness is exactly what makes them so coveted today,” Galgano explained. “In a world where flawless, lab-grown diamonds are plentiful, there’s something refreshing about an older stone with quirks and imperfections. It feels authentic.”

Moreover, the jeweller also predicts that her ring ‘will inspire a move toward chunkier bands and away from the thin, delicate styles that put all the attention on the centre stone’.