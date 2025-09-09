Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement will 'ruin' relationships

Actor-comedian Nikki Glaser believes that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can cause several relationships to end after lovebirds have announced their engagement.

While Swifties have been excitedly looking forward to the mother Tay exchange vows with Trav soon, as the two are finally engaged after two years of dating, Nikki Glaser, a fan of the ‘Lover’ hitmaker herself, believes that this relationship can ‘ruin’ several others.

“I think it’s gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest,” Glaser said at this Sunday’s MTV VMAs ceremony. “Because I think a lot of people watched that and were like, ‘I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way.’ I think there’s a lot of people watching it like, ‘Maybe I deserve better.'”

While the comedian believes that the pop megastar has truly ‘raised the bar’ for women in love, she cannot overlook the NFL star’s enthusiasm for his ladylove. According to Glaser, Kelce is ‘the kind of guy that you want your best friend to be with’.

“He’s obsessed with her, and that’s what every girl deserves, and every guy deserves,” she noted, adding that the two ‘worship’ each other. “It’s just very obvious to me that this was going to be lasting forever.”

Glaser’s remarks came days after Grammy winner Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement in an Instagram post on August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she wrote in the caption of the five-slide carousel post, featuring the pictures from their dreamy proposal.