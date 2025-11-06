Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy intimate NYC date during his bye week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are heating up New York street with their sizzling romance and stunning style!

On Wednesday, November 5, the newly engaged love-birds spotted arriving at a cozy date night at The Polo Bar in the Big Apple.

The couple was dressed to nines for their glam date as they appeared happier and stronger than ever.

Taylor Swift opted for a dark fall outfit consisting of off-the-shoulder long-sleeve shirt, which she paired with gray wide-leg trousers and a black baguette purse.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old NFL star donned a black Henley long-sleeve shirt, with a pair of dark green trousers.

Travis’ Wednesday date night with Taylor comes amid his and the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week, a week in which the team doesn’t play in a game, allowing time for players and coaches to regroup.

Two days earlier, on Monday, the Lover singer was seen at the private members-only hotspot Zero Bond with super model Gigi Hadid, with whom she has been friends for over a decade.

Taylor Swift turned heads in a black blazer style coat which she wore over a pleated mini dress and paired with a pair of snake print boots. While, Gigi Hadid wore a leather trousers and a soft black trench coat with matching shoulder bag.