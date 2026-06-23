Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy separate bachelor parties before wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their bachelorette era with separate but equally high-profile pre-wedding celebrations surrounded by friends and family.

The couple, both 36, have been spotted enjoying individual gatherings across the United States as wedding preparations continue to build momentum ahead of their rumored summer ceremony.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently marked his bachelor party weekend with a series of outings alongside close friends and family, including his brother Jason Kelce, former teammate Ross Travis, and comedian Druski.

The group was seen visiting exclusive venues in West Hollywood, including a private members-only club on the Sunset Strip.

The celebrations continued over the following days, with Kelce attending a live music event in Los Angeles, where he was seen engaging with fans and enthusiastically reacting to a remix of one of Swift’s songs.

Travis Kelce’s weekend also included appearances at public events in California, where he reunited with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other friends at a NASCAR event in San Diego.

His younger brother, along with members of Swift’s extended circle, were also present at various points during the festivities.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift reportedly spent time on a separate girls’ weekend with close friends, including longtime confidants, at her Rhode Island estate.

The couple announced their engagement in a joint social media post in August 2025. Since then, anticipation has continued to grow as details surrounding their wedding remain closely guarded.