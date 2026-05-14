Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce eyeing top designer for their wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are considering celebrity event designer Rishi Patel to help plan their wedding, according to claims circulating widely on social media.

According to the circulating reports on social media, they have generated significant online discussion among fans, but the claims have not been independently confirmed.

Speculation surrounding the couple’s wedding plans intensified after DeuxMoi claimed Patel had been chosen to oversee the event. Fans quickly reacted online, with many predicting the ceremony could become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent years.

Patel is widely recognised in the luxury events industry as the CEO and Chief Creative Officer of HMR Designs. According to Sage Journey, he has been named among the world’s leading wedding and event designers by publications including Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Brides and Martha Stewart Weddings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S V A R I N creative (@svarincreative)

His work focuses on large-scale, immersive event design, with an emphasis on guest experience and luxury presentation. Patel has previously designed weddings, galas, and milestone celebrations for high-profile clients and organisations around the world. The designer also holds an MBA from Indiana University and has been recognised as a Top 40 Under 40 honouree.

Swift and Kelce have remained at the centre of intense public interest since confirming their relationship, with ongoing speculation surrounding engagement and wedding plans continuing to trend online.