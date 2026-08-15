Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce feel even closer since getting married

After getting married in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly happier than ever.

After meeting in 2023 and announcing their engagement in August 2025, the pair were officially married.

People have received rare insight into the couple’s newlywed life through details shared by a source.

The site reportedly shared that the newlyweds are ecstatic to be husband and wife at last and believe their relationship has reached a new level.

The insider provided the information, revealing, “They’re both just so excited that they’re husband and wife now. Their relationship feels even more special.”

The source continued, adding, “They’re both always working, creating, or thinking about what comes next. And they love living like this. They both feel really grateful for everything they have. They’re very happy.”

Travis recently talked about their well-publicized wedding at Chiefs training camp, describing it as the “greatest night of my life.”

Due to a rigorous no-phone restriction and non-disclosure agreements, details about the wedding have been kept under wraps despite the large guest list.