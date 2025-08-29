Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first public appearance after announcing engagement

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce returned to the Arrowhead Stadium for the first public appearance of the power couple since they announced their engagement earlier this week.

Two days after Grammy winner Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, who have been dating for over two years, announced their engagement via an Instagram post on Tuesday, the couple arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium to watch the nail-biter between the Cincinnati Bearcats (of Kelce’s alma mater) and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Taylor Swift – News and Updates

For the unversed, the venue holds significant importance in Tay and Trav’s relationship, as it’s the same place where the athlete first saw the ‘Lover’ hitmaker in July 2023, during the Eras Tour, and purportedly attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but was denied. Later, at the same stadium, she arrived to watch his Chiefs’ match against the Chicago Bears in September, amid their then-blossoming romance.

For their first outing as the engaged couple, Swift sported a cable-knit vest, with a miniskirt and knee-high boots.

Notably, Swift and Kelce broke the long-anticipated news of their engagement earlier this week, when she shared the pictures from their dreamy proposal on Gram and captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It happened less than a month after Kelce finally launched his relationship with Swift on Instagram, while she made a special appearance on her beau and his brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast to announce her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

Travis Kelce – News and Updates