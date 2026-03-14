Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce gain spotlight in LA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in Los Angeles during their family meetup.

In the recent stardom couple’s update, they were spotted spending a quiet evening in the upscale Bird Streets neighbourhood of the city. The sighting, shared by celebrity gossip platform Deuxmoi, quickly sparked excitement among fans as new details about the outing surfaced online.

According to an insider tip circulated by the outlet, Swift and Kelce spent part of the evening meeting with the singer’s parents. The source described the pair as “honestly very cute” while spending time together with Swift’s family, suggesting the gathering had a warm and relaxed atmosphere.

It was also reported that Hudson Williams, known for his role in Heated Rivalry, was spotted in the same neighbourhood that evening. However, it remains unclear whether he crossed paths with Swift, the singer behind the album The Wood, and her fiancé, Kelce.

While no photos from the outing have surfaced publicly, the update still sparked a wave of excitement among fans, adding another moment of intrigue to the couple’s widely followed relationship.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip The sighting also comes shortly after Kelce confirmed he will continue his career with the Kansas City Chiefs for another season. The announcement was shared through the official Instagram account of the New Heights podcast, which posted a celebratory message announcing the star tight end’s return for his 14th year in the league.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been closely followed since they first began dating in the summer of 2023. The couple later announced their engagement in August 2025, and reports suggest they are currently preparing for their wedding, which is expected to take place in June 2026.