Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce continued their London getaway with a special theater night, showing support for actress Sadie Sink during her West End debut in Romeo & Juliet.

The couple were spotted attending the production at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, where Sink stars as Juliet opposite Noah Jupe. In a video shared online on May 7, Swift and Kelce could be seen standing and applauding enthusiastically at the end of the performance.

The appearance marked another public outing for the engaged couple during their time in London, following a recent dinner date at the Indian restaurant Gymkhana earlier the same day.

Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink share a close connection after previously collaborating on All Too Well: The Short Film, the Grammy-winning visual project inspired by Swift’s extended version of her hit song “All Too Well.” Sink starred alongside Dylan O’Brien in the emotionally charged film released in 2021.

In past interviews, Sink has spoken warmly about working with Swift, revealing that the singer’s music had long inspired her acting process.

“She’s been such a huge part of my life,” Sink previously told Bustle. “If a song of hers reminded me of a character, I would use it to get into a role.”