Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left their fans gushing as they enjoyed a courtside date night. The lovebirds attended Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks in Cleveland on Saturday, May 23.

The engaged couple was seen sitting in the front row at Rocket Arena, smiling and chatting as they watched the high-stakes playoff matchup unfold. Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights and is a longtime Cavaliers supporter, appeared especially energized throughout the game, even engaging with fans and pumping up the home crowd before tipoff.

For the game date, Swift kept her courtside look casual yet stylish, wearing a black tank top with silver trim, a black jacket featuring blue detailing on the back, and loose-fitting blue jeans. She completed the outfit with heels, a small black purse, and her signature blonde hair worn down in soft waves.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce matched her relaxed vibe as he opted for a denim button-down layered over a white T-shirt, jeans, white sneakers, and a backwards Cavaliers cap to show support for his hometown team.

Video clips circulating on social media showed fans cheering as the pair walked into the arena and took their seats. At one point, the couple was also presented with a small plush gift from the team and supporters, adding a playful moment to the night.

The appearance comes as the couple continues their high-profile relationship, which began in 2023 and later led to their engagement announcement in August last year.