Taylor Swift is enjoying “London Boy” vibes with fiancé Travis Kelce!

The two were spotted at a stylish night out in London this week, making a rare public appearance together as they stepped out for dinner at the famous Indian restaurant Gymkhana on Thursday, May 7.

The engaged couple were seen leaving the restaurant hand in hand alongside British cinematographer Rina Yang, who has previously collaborated with Swift on several projects, including her acclaimed short film All Too Well: The Short Film.

Swift and Kelce coordinated their looks for the evening, both wearing dark blue blazers as they exited the restaurant and headed to a waiting car. The pair appeared relaxed and affectionate, with Swift smiling while holding Kelce’s hand.

The London outing comes shortly after Kelce opened up about how his relationship with the global pop superstar has influenced him in unexpected ways. During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Kelce joked that Swift has helped expand his food preferences.

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“He’s more adventurous with food,” Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce noted during the conversation, prompting Travis to respond, “Yeah, I’m more of a man when I’m around her and eat foods I haven’t tried before!”

The couple have continued to make headlines since getting engaged last August after two years of dating. Although they usually keep their relationship relatively private, they have occasionally shared sweet public moments together.