Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make $26 million charity donation before wedding

Ahead of what is anticipated to be a spectacular, star-studded event, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have donated millions of dollars to charities and organizations throughout New York City and beyond. According to a spokesperson, the couple made a combined donation of $26 million prior to the wedding.

A statement shared with Just Jared revealed: “This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States. They include the following…”

Several media outlets have since reported on the press release, noting that the recipient organizations include: City Harvest, Food Bank for New York City, New York Cares, and Answer the Call in New York City; the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in California; Harvesters – The Community Food Network in Kansas City, Missouri; The Store in Nashville, Tennessee; Helping Harvest in Reading, Pennsylvania; the Rhode Island Community Food Bank; Feeding America; the ASPCA; Grammy Museum’s Grammy In The Schools; Education Through Music; and Musical Mentors.