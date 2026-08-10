Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make rare appearance after wedding

Following their decision to keep their wedding photos private, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing to protect their privacy as they spend their married life together.

The 36-year-old pop sensation and the 36-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs were seen together accompanying Ed Kelce at his restaurant, 1587 for first time since wedding in Kansas City.

The location was heavily guarded, and no pictures were permitted to be taken as the family had their meal.

Many Swifties respected her choice to keep her personal life private, even if they were disappointed not to see the Eras Tour star in all her bridal splendor.

It is worth noting that on July 3, a year after he proposed to her, the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker and Kelce tied the knot.