Taylor Swift is ‘ready to be a mom’

As lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong with their romance, sources suggest that the American pop superstar is ready to embrace motherhood.

As the European leg of Taylor Swift’s massively successful Eras Tour has officially come to an end, and Travis Kelce’s ladylove is on an almost two-month-long break before she resumes the concerts in October, the buzz is that the singer is ready to take her relationship with the NFL star to the next level, and is keen to start a family with him.

According to the sources, who revealed the inside gossip to a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Kelce is also planning a proposal for Swift, soon after the Eras Tour ends in December this year, whereas, other insiders were of the opinion that she will return to the stage with a big ring on her finger, for final shows.

“She’ll come back with a big ring on her finger for the final dates before taking next year off to have a baby,” said a source.

Speaking about her motherhood prospects, another person, close to Swift, revealed that “she’s more focused on starting a family and is eager to have a baby as soon as her tour finishes.”

“She wants a few children before she’s 40,” one more source divulged. “He’s only ever known her on tour so she’s excited to be a football wife for a bit. And then once the tour is done, she feels ready to start a family and be a mum and knows Travis is the person she wants to do that with.”

Pertinent to note here that the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first began to make headlines for their romance, in the summer of last year.

Previously, the friends of both, the athlete and the pop star, have repeatedly confirmed that their relationship is more than just a fling and they would get married soon.