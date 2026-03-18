Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party with Beyoncé at Jay-Z’s Oscars bash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were among the biggest names lighting up the post-Oscars party scene, joining an exclusive crowd at a star-studded afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Los Angeles.

Following the 2026 Academy Awards, the couple headed to the ultra-private celebration held at Chateau Marmont, a venue known for hosting some of Hollywood’s most elite gatherings. The highly coveted event, often dubbed the “Gold Party,” featured a tightly curated guest list and a strict no-phones policy, adding to its allure.

Inside the party, Swift was seen enjoying the night with friends, dancing and soaking in the celebratory atmosphere. A source shared that guests were in high spirits, especially as newly crowned Best Actor winner Michael B. Jordan drew major attention throughout the evening following his big win.

“Everyone was in a celebrity mood and people were swarming around Michael B. Jordan. Taylor was dancing with her friends and having a great time,” an insider shared.

They further claimed that Swift and Kelce “mingled with Beyoncé” at the party as the intimate, high-profile party drew a who’s who of Hollywood.

Over the years, they’ve supported each other at major events, from film premieres to concert appearances, making their reunion at the Oscars afterparty a notable moment for fans.

The glamorous gathering brought together a slew of big Hollywood names, including Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Emma Stone, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Austin Butler, among others.