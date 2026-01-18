Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce pause wedding amid challenges

Contrary to previous reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s eagerly awaited wedding preparations have been put on hold due to a new obstacle in their developing romance.

The 36-year-old pop icon, who had been busy preparing for her big day with the NFL star, is reportedly set to postpone the wedding, according to a recent Daily Mail report. “Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans,” a source claimed. An insider added, “She wants him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him.”

According to varying reports, the decision came after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs endured a difficult 2025–2026 season.

“They have been together and in love, enjoying the success of her tour and his Super Bowl wins. However, Travis hasn’t been in this position before—staring at his future with complete 20/20 vision,” the confidant concluded. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly declared their engagement on August 26, 2025.

Earlier this year, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s nonprofit, The Store, thanked Taylor Swift for her recent support.

On January 13, Tuesday, the store announced on Facebook that Swift, 36, had provided a “generous gift” that helps the nonprofit organisation “continue providing groceries with dignity and choice to families across Middle Tennessee”.

The post confirmed Swift’s donation comes amid the nonprofit’s preparations to open a second location, “Thank you, Taylor, for using your voice and generosity to uplift neighbors in need”.

The Store thanked Swift on Instagram Stories, too, in a post that read, “We are so grateful for @taylorswift’s generosity + support of The Store as we continue our fight against food insecurity in our communities”.

Williams-Paisley, also personally thanked Swift on Instagram Stories, writing, “@taylorswift we appreciate your support of @thestore_nashville!!”.