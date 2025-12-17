Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize their relationship despite packed schedules

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing to put their relationship first despite one of the busiest years of their careers.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source revealed that the couple remains deeply committed to making time for one another despite nonstop schedules and mounting professional demands.

“Taylor’s had an incredibly full, demanding year and she’s really proud of everything she’s accomplished. She’s worked extremely hard and her schedule has been nonstop, but even with everything going on, she and Travis still put a lot into their relationship.”

The insider went on to share that Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, “really support each other’s careers and understand the demands that come with what they each do.”

“Whenever they can, they make time to be together and really value that alone time,” the source added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – who started dating in September 2023 – announced their engagement news in a joint Instagram post on August 26. Since then, the lovebirds have largely kept their relationship private while balancing a year filled with major milestones.

Tyalor Swift is currently enjoying the suscess of new six-part Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era. The docuseries – which was first announced in October – offers fans an intimate look at her record-breaking Eras Tour.