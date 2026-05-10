Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly planning London wedding celebration

Reports claim that celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent trip to London was tied to wedding preparations.

The music sensation and her NFL star fiancé were sighted in the UK capital for a special occasion, according to The Sun. The pair is apparently organizing a celebration in London following their eagerly awaited wedding in New York.

One month after their New York nuptials, Taylor Swift and Kelce are reportedly planning to throw an extravagant wedding party at the famous Chiltern Firehouse in August 2026. The two recently met with venue owner Andre Balazs to discuss arrangements for the 120-person celebration. Chiltern Firehouse continues to host exclusive private events, despite being closed to the public since a pizza oven fire damaged the facility last year.

The outing for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 14-time Grammy winner follows rumors that they will marry in New York this July after becoming engaged last year. “London holds a huge place in Taylor’s heart, and she has so many British friends she wants to celebrate with,” an insider informed the outlet.

The source continued, “Travis and Taylor partied at the Chiltern two years ago following her Eras Tour dates at Wembley, and it is a special place for her.” Additionally, the couple is reportedly preparing a customized buffet featuring “bespoke cocktails and carefully selected wines.”

“They’re looking at entertainment options, but Taylor obviously has many talented friends in the music industry, so it’s likely some could end up performing,” the source added. The star-studded guest list is anticipated to feature UK celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Kate Moss, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stella McCartney, and Cara Delevingne, alongside their American friends.

The couple, who have been romantically involved since mid-2023, reportedly intend to marry in New York City on July 3, 2026. Taylor Swift and Kelce previously announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.