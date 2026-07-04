Taylor Swift didn’t just say “I do.” She did it in custom Dior couture!

The Lover singer and her NFL star husband Travis Kelce delivered one of the most talked-about celebrity fashion moments of the year on their dreamy wedding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The newlyweds exchanged vows in coordinating Christian Dior Haute Couture looks created exclusively for their wedding by Jonathan Anderson, the fashion house’s Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture collections.

According to a statement released by Swift’s representative, Anderson worked closely with the bride and groom to design their ceremony outfits.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom,” the statement reads.

The wedding also marked a milestone for the British designer, with Swift becoming the first world-renowned celebrity to wear one of his couture bridal creations for Dior.

To complete her bridal ensemble, Taylor Swift paired the custom gown with bespoke Christian Louboutin shoes and sparkling Cartier jewelry, while Kelce complemented his bride in a tailored Dior Haute Couture look with matching custom Louboutin footwear.

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In its own statement, Dior confirmed that both looks were crafted at the maison’s historic ateliers on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. The luxury fashion house congratulated the couple, describing the designs as the result of a close collaboration between Anderson and the newlyweds.