Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted in matching outfit on dinner date in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted out for a casual dinner date in New York City on Wednesday evening, coinciding with the Chiefs’ bye week.

Kelce discussed this downtime on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason.

The couple showcased a coordinated laid-back style, with Kelce donning a black Henley long-sleeve top paired with green wide-leg trousers and neutral shoes. Swift opted for a black off-the-shoulder Alaia bodysuit, which she complemented with grey Stella McCartney trousers, black Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier heels and a Stella McCartney envelop bag.

While their intertwined hands obscured Swift’s Kindred Lubeck engagement ring, her Louis Vuitton ring and Audry Rose diamond necklace sparkled prominently. Kelce, preparing for the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Broncos on November 16, also sported a Louis Vuitton chain.

Fans of Swift are eagerly awaiting her next appearance at a Chiefs game, especially following her recent head-to-toe red look at their match against the Commanders.