The newlywed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted for the first time as husband and wife at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding.

On July 10, Friday, the iconic couple Swift and Kelce were spotted at Swift’s closest friend Laura Kruk’s wedding at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California. One week after their own star-studded nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

In the event, Swift wore a strapless pink floral ball gown while Kelce wore a gray suit. The couple was spotted holding hands as they made their way inside the venue. Before attending Smith-Schuster and Kruk’s wedding, however, they were spotted in Montana hanging out with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce before jetting to the West Coast.

The newlyweds have not been publicly seen together since attending the “Tight End University” festivities in Nashville, just one week before their nuptials. Swift and Kelce were pictured at TEU’s welcome party at Twelve Thirty Club, which kicked off the annual three-day football summit for NFL tight ends.

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The pop star also stunned fans at the Tight Ends & Friends concert the following night when she delivered a surprise performance of her 2008 hit “Love Story,” the same song she reportedly walked down the aisle to. The couple tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden and transformed the iconic arena into a beautiful garden for the festivities.

Swift and Kelce announced the exciting news via Instagram, sharing snaps of the dreamy proposal, which took place in the backyard of the athlete’s Kansas City-area mansion. In the caption, they mentioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.