Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprise fans with new family member

Fans are buzzing with excitement about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce following reports that the newlyweds have added an adorable new pet to their family.

Before getting married, the couple reportedly adopted a white Samoyed puppy, bringing a dog into their home alongside Swift’s cherished cats: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey.

Although the puppy has only made a few minor public appearances, fans believe its name has been revealed as Wendy Peffercorn—a choice that aligns perfectly with Swift’s long-standing tradition of naming her pets after famous fictional characters.

Fans quickly took to online platforms to share their delight over the news:

“This dog is literally adorable as hell (I am not a dog lover, but this one is changing my mind),” one fan commented.

“I want this to be true because it’s cute as hell, sentimental, and tracks with Taylor Swift naming her cats after fictional characters,” another internet user remarked.

“Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, Benjamin Button, Wendy Peffercorn… yeah, it makes perfect sense,” a third user added, praising the complete pet lineup.