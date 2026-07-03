New York City has become the center of attention as friends, family members, and celebrity guests light up the Big Apple for the rumored wedding celebrations of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Over the past several days, numerous high-profile names have been spotted across the city ahead of the anticipated festivities. According to PEOPLE, hotels near the reported venue, Madison Square Garden, have welcomed a mix of Hollywood stars, music industry figures, and NFL players arriving to celebrate the couple.

Among those seen in New York are Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford, former NFL player Beau Allen, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and his fiancée Ana Demmer, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle, and retired NFL star Greg Olsen.

Kelce’s longtime friends, including Reggie King, Ross Travis, André Eanes, Aric Jones, Joe Oravec, and his college roommate Derek Wolfe, have also been spotted around Midtown Manhattan.

Family members have joined the celebrations as well. Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, arrived in New York on Thursday alongside her brother, Don Blalock. The NFL star’s cousins, Zachary Jamison and his wife Gabrielle, as well as Tanner Corum and his wife Samantha, also shared glimpses of their travels to the city on social media.

On Swift’s side, several close friends and collaborators have been seen around New York, including Camila Cabello, Anya Taylor-Joy, Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Ashley Avignone, and longtime friend Abigail Anderson. Sportscasters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews, who have vacationed with the couple in the past, were also among those arriving for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran were also seen in New York, adding to the growing list of celebrities in town for the reported wedding weekend.