Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guest reveals surprise details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained silent about their closely guarded Madison Square Garden nuptials, weeks after the couple said “I do” before a thousand guests. However, a guest from their wedding revealed that the “crazy experience” was the ultimate A-list affair, complete with a surprise performance by the bride.

During a video conversation with Pickleball.com posted on Instagram on July 18, Olympic medalist Jack Sock disclosed more details regarding the two-day event. When discussing his experience at the “wedding of the century,” the former Grand Slam champion turned pickleball pro seemed to hint at an NDA by stating that he wanted to “err on the safe side”.

Sock, who revealed that he met the “Love Story” singer for the first time during the star-studded event, opened up about what it was like to be a guest at Taylor Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

“It was an unbelievable experience. It was everywhere from comedic relief to, obviously, tears for a lot of people. Great times, good energy—obviously, you’re always going to have that with Travis, whom I’ve known for a long time now,” Sock shared on a positive, emotional note.

Along with mentioning that iconic stars like Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks were in attendance, he disclosed that Taylor Swift also took to the stage.

“It was a cool experience. A lot of people watching, as I’m sure you all know; amazing singing performances by different people, [Taylor] included, which was really fun to see,” he continued.

The athlete acknowledged that he “stayed on the outskirts” and kept his distance from much of the Hollywood crowd.

“It was just one of the hallways they had at the cocktail hour, and you were kind of shoulder-to-shoulder with everybody—Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt. You’re just going down the hall and standing there waiting,” Sock added. “It was just a crazy, crazy experience”.

“We were gone probably hours before a lot of people, but yeah, it was fun. It was fun,” he wrapped up. “It was unbelievable in so many ways. It was different than I was expecting maybe in some ways. So, overall, it was just a crazy experience”.