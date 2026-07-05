Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guest shares inside details

Despite the massive scale of the celebration at Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept their wedding day remarkably private. However, one prominent guest provided a rare glimpse into the wonderful evening.

According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 36-year-old pop sensation completely transformed the sports arena into a lush, romantic sanctuary for their special day.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron shared his firsthand experience in a detailed social media post, writing, “Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown-up pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis at each age, year by year from one-year-old to late teenagerhood, were on display. A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space.”

Aron went on to describe the venue’s transformed interior, noting that the arena featured a green and white indoor garden where artificial trees and real flowers beautifully surrounded rows of guest seating. Other attendees observed that despite the 1,000-person guest list, the atmosphere felt incredibly small and intimate.

💬| AMC theaters CEO, Adam Aaron on Taylor Swift’s wedding: “Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on… pic.twitter.com/fWRXKtrYK8 — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 4, 2026

“After some relaxing and mellow romantic songs played to settle the house, a few violins and a cello ushered in the wedding party,” Aron commented. “Headlined by handsome Travis in a white tux, and a jaw-dropping Taylor Swift in a stunning white wedding dress with a long veiled train. An officiant talked and sang and talked. He was warm and welcoming, funny and eloquent.”

Aron described the couple’s vows as “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent, and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.”

He added, “What was clear above all else was simply this: their profound love. This is no small love. Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate. Rings exchanged. ‘I now pronounce you husband and wife.’ A sweep-you-off-your-feet kiss. Then the party—an even larger stage set of a ‘Secret Garden’ that was just exquisite, with five-story-tall lit ‘trees.’ Superb food and drink, an A-list audience to fete the young couple, and music, music, music.”

The historic nuptials capped off a high-profile romance that originally began in 2023 during Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.