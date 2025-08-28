Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans revealed

A day after pop megastar Taylor Swift and her beau, NFL star Travis Kelce, broke the exciting news of their engagement, their low-key wedding plans have also been spilt.

While Swifties have been looking forward to a royal wedding of Tay and Trav, who are finally engaged after two years of dating, they are in for a disappointment, as Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce are planning for a rather ‘private’ and ‘casual’ ceremony.

Speaking to a foreign publication, a source close to the power couple revealed, “It [nuptials] will be more casual than people think.”

The insider also confirmed that it will probably be a ‘private’ affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

This comes less than a week after Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the ‘Lover’ hitmaker wrote in the caption of the five-slide carousel post, featuring the pictures from their dreamy proposal.

Previously, Kelce launched his relationship with Swift on Instagram, while she made a special appearance on her beau and his brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast to announce her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.