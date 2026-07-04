Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding triggers Trump troll

US President Donald Trump has shared his thoughts regarding the rumored marriage of NFL star Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Foreign outlets reported that a wedding announcement for Taylor Swift and Kelce was displayed on the video boards at New York’s renowned Madison Square Garden, claiming the couple had married on Friday evening. Immediately following this development, the official White House X (formerly Twitter) account posted an image.

The image was actually a manipulated version of the Madison Square Garden announcement, with only the wording altered. The text celebrating Swift and Kelce’s nuptials was changed to read, “Trump is your president.”

Notably, Taylor Swift endorsed Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential race, despite Donald Trump’s prior public statements declaring his dislike for the pop singer.

Earlier on Thursday, Dolly Parton jokingly asked Swift and Travis Kelce for their first child in a message of gratitude for the couple’s generous donation to her charity.

In a video shared on Instagram, Parton thanked the couple for the donation. She was stunned by the iconic couple’s generosity and praised them for making charity an important part of their lives.

The country music legend then questioned, “When you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby.” She thanked the couple again, saying the donation would help the charity continue its work and reach even more children. She ended the video by blowing a kiss and singing a few words from her famous song, I Will Always Love You.