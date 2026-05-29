Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's secret wedding guest list revealed

Seven-time All-Pro Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have directly contacted their loved ones to extend invitations to their eagerly anticipated wedding ceremony, which is being kept highly confidential.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 36-year-old pop sensation chose to keep the specifics private, reportedly using media speculation and fake dates to distract attention from the real event.

However, as the wedding draws near, some of the Fortnight hitmaker’s friends have revealed whether or not they were invited to the special day.

Zoë Kravitz is “absolutely coming” to her friend’s wedding, according to an insider close to the actress. The potentially awkward issue with Harry Styles, Kravitz’s fiancé and Swift’s ex, will likely be averted because the One Direction alumnus is currently on tour.

The longtime friend of the Eras Tour artist, Ed Sheeran, will also be there with his spouse, Cherry Seaborn. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Taylor Swift was actually inspired by the couple to keep her big day a total secret.

According to reports, the Haim sisters have also received their invitations and will be attending their “honorary” sister’s wedding.

Suki Waterhouse, who is rumored to have already secretly wed Robert Pattinson, confirmed her attendance in a recent interview.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift’s bridesmaids are expected to be Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.