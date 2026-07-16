Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s ultra-private honeymoon getaway

It looks like the newly married lovebirds already know the way to fly under the radar! Since getting hitched in front of a crowd of pals including everyone from Joe Jonas to Selena Gomez in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3rd, pop titan Taylor Swift, 34, and NFL sensation Travis Kelce, 34, have wasted no time soaking up the beginning of their marital bliss. And their “mini-moon” trip certainly hasn’t disappointed in the way of intrigue and attention!

After saying “I Do” earlier this month, Swift and Kelce reportedly swapped New York City for a decidedly more low-key escape to Big Sky, Montana, to enjoy a “mini-moon” while dodging photographers.

According to insiders, the pair decided to take a much-needed break in the affluent Western town at The Yellowstone Club – a highly exclusive, members-only residential community favored by the elite (and even previously by figures like Bill Gates and Tom Brady!).

The Yellowstone Club in Montana is said to be the exclusive members-only residential community the two love birds chose as the setting for their “mini-moon” The duo were last seen relaxing with the stars at the secluded Big Sky getaway in 2025 while accompanied by sports reporter Erin Andrews, and Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, has worn The Yellowstone Club’s private-labeled gear for his podcast “New Heights.”

To help throw flight trackers off, industry sources reveal the happy couple utilized dummy private planes to divert the attention before touching down in Montana ahead of July 4th weekend.

What’s next on the honeymoon agenda?

While Montana has so far been their private escape of choice, Swift and Kelce have several other commitments following their nuptials.

Just days after arriving in Montana, on Thursday, July 9, the bride and groom were photographed arriving at the Burbank, California-based Bob Hope International Airport where dozens of umbrellas had been strategically deployed to help cover the pair as they disembarked the private aircraft.

“They wanted to be able to come for JuJu’s wedding,” an insider said. The California stop-off is in support of NFL player and close friend to Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and his wedding to fitness guru Laura Kruk in Orange County.

According to insider reports, the celebrity duo are rumored to plan a bigger honeymoon to somewhere more exotic later this summer – with Greece and other hot coastal locations reportedly being considered – and they’ll continue to enjoy time together until Kelce needs to join his Kansas City Chiefs for NFL training camp later this month, and until Taylor resumes her Eras Tour duties.