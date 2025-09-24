Taylor Swift's trespasser arrested at Travis Kelce's residence

Amid the ongoing legal battle between ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, a trespasser has been arrested at NFL star Travis Kelce’s home, for attempting to serve his fiancee, Taylor Swift, with deposition papers of the case.

As reported by foreign media, police arrested a man, identified as Justin Lee Fisher, 48, at Travis Kelce’s Kansas home on September 15, as he allegedly tried serve the deposition papers to singer Taylor Swift, on behalf of Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, in connection with his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director last December.

According to the details, Fisher, who had reported to be former police officer-turned-private investigator, was arrested around 2 a.m, after authorities responded to the reports of a trespasser near Kelce’s gated residence in Leawood, Kansas, and was charged with misdemeanour criminal trespassing.

He was later released after posting bond, but is due to return to court on October 15.

Notably, the incident took place just days after a US judge rejected Baldoni’s deposition bid for Swift in his legal battle with Lively on September 12. The judge said his team failed to show good cause for trying to extend deadlines and push the pop superstar into questioning after months of delays.

Meanwhile, Baldoni and Lively’s sexual harassment trial has been set for next March.