Can you guess how much Taylor Swift’s date night necklace costs?

Taylor Swift turned heads once again, this time during a date night with Travis Kelce in New York City and it wasn’t just her dress that caught attention. The pop superstar, known for her signature style, wore a Cartier Panthère de Cartier necklace worth a staggering $22,500.

The delicate gold chain, featuring a diamond-encrusted panther design, was a standout piece in Swift’s effortlessly glamorous look. This necklace added just the right touch of sparkle to her elegant Balmain mini dress, which cost around $3,500.

Taylor Swift paired the necklace with other high-end accessories including a $3,400 diamond ring by Ofira and a designer Rolex watch. Her taupe Christian Louboutin heels and a matching Aspinal of London handbag completed the chic summer look.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star, have been enjoying their off-season together.

The two have been spotted spending time in New York and Florida. Their recent outing in NYC showed how the couple continues to make fashion statements even on casual dinner dates.

Taylor Swift, known for mixing charm and luxury, has worn many memorable looks in the past, but this time it’s her $22K necklace that has everyone talking.

Whether it’s a red carpet event or just a summer night out with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift proves she knows how to keep all eyes on her.

Fans also loved their recent red carpet-style moment at Tight End University in Nashville, where the couple walked hand-in-hand Taylor Swift glowing in another head-turning outfit.

From stadiums to stylish streets, Swift continues to shine and her Cartier necklace is just the latest example of her dazzling fashion choices.

Earlier, Fans in Nashville were left speechless after Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Tight Ends & Friends concert on 24 June, where she teamed up with country singer Kane Brown for a fun and unexpected duet.

Taylor Swift was in her hometown of Nashville for the evening and decided to join in on the fun at the event held at the Brooklyn Bowl.

The concert kicked off the annual Tight End University event, founded by NFL stars Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. The event is designed to bring tight ends together for three days of bonding, training, and learning.

Though Taylor Swift was there to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, she couldn’t resist hopping on stage.